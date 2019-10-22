LMPD announces ‘major’ reorganization

Watch the 9 a.m. news conference in the video player below.
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - In the midst of losing nearly 15% of its police force in a single year, the Louisville Metro Police Department will go through a major reorganization.
The department made the announcement of the decision to merge several units in an anticipated press release.
LMPD Chief Steve Conrad stated the 9th Mobile Unit, which roams the city's hot spots finding guns and drugs, will merge with the narcotics unit. The new division will be commanded by Major Kim Burbrink, who currently mans the Seventh Division.
According to Conrad, the fugitive squad will be absorbed the Major Crimes Unit, which currently includes the homicide and robbery units.
The SWAT team, which is now under Special Operations, will be consolidated with the Community Services Division.
In the release, Conrad states the reorganization is due to anticipated retirements and budget-constrictions. That’s something that City Council members have refuted, stating cuts to the police department have more to do with politics than money.
Councilmembers Anthony Piagentini, Kevin Kramer and Council President David James have all told WAVE 3 News before, the council has never made any cuts to the police department, funding the amount of money the Chief asked for. In fact, they said, the department has returned money into the general fund.
LMPD and the Chief has come under recent criticism for the record-number of officers quitting the department for other agencies, citing low morale.
During a fiery public safety meeting, Conrad denied responsibility for an abundance of low morale cited by his officers. He stated morale was their responsibility. That led to a backlash from Council Members including James Peden, who called the Chief's statements some of the worst he'd ever heard from a leader.
Conrad later issued an apology for his statements to his officers in a video the department posted on Facebook.
