Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport to hold aircraft emergency training exercise

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport will hold an Aircraft Emergency Training Exercise on Tuesday October 22.
It will include a period of fire, smoke and about 150 volunteers who will act as passengers on an aircraft experiencing an emergency.
Drivers traveling on I-65 and I-264/Watterson Expressway and in areas along the airport’s perimeter including Preston Highway, Standiford Lane, Grade Lane and Fern Valley Road can expect to see or hear the exercise in progress.
This may include flames, smokes and a heavy presence of emergency response vehicles.
The training exercise will be held on a portion of the airfield that will not impact normal airport operations.
