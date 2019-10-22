Name chosen for Louisville Zoo’s baby elephant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Zoo's elephant calf now has a name.
Fitz was selected as the winning name from the three finalists. The other names up for consideration were “Rocket" and “Walt.”
Over 15,000 names were submitted before the three finalists were selected.
The name “Fitz” was entered by Kristin Hays from Prospect. It was to honor a great-grandparent who loved elephants.
For making the winning submission, Hays will get a prize basket with items from the Zoo and Norton Children’s Hospital, along with a $25 gift certificate from Comfy Cow and a behind-the-scenes tour (for 5 guests) to meet Fitz and his mother, Mikki.
