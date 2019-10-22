Pumpkin Path brings dozens of pumpkins to seniors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Residents at Signature Healthcare of Jefferson Place got a chance to see dozens of spectacular pumpkins brought right to their door.
Signature Healthcare on Herr Lane decided to hold their own pumpkin event after noticing some of the Halloween events were harder to get around for senior citizens.
Volunteers brought many different carved Jack-o'-Lanterns right to the assisted living facility for display.
The preview event for residents was held on Monday night. A trunk or treat event open to the public is scheduled for Tuesday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
