Suspect arrested in fatal hit and run crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Indiana man is behind bars after police say he was the driver of a sport utility vehicle that struck and killed bicyclist, Kyla Ortlieb Sunday night.
The crash happened on 11th Street and Chestnut Street in Bartholomew County in Columbus, Ohio.
Police arrested 27-year-old Eric Michael Winship after receiving several tips from the community.
He’s charged with Possession of a Legend Drug Injection Device and Failure to Stop After an Accident Resulting in Death.
Winship’s bond has been set at $132,000.
