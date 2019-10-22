Suspect arrested in fatal hit and run crash

Erin Winship, 27, was arrested in the fatal hit and run crash that killed a bicyclist. (Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Sydney Harbin | October 22, 2019 at 12:47 PM EDT - Updated October 22 at 12:47 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Indiana man is behind bars after police say he was the driver of a sport utility vehicle that struck and killed bicyclist, Kyla Ortlieb Sunday night.

The crash happened on 11th Street and Chestnut Street in Bartholomew County in Columbus, Ohio.

Police arrested 27-year-old Eric Michael Winship after receiving several tips from the community.

He’s charged with Possession of a Legend Drug Injection Device and Failure to Stop After an Accident Resulting in Death.

Winship’s bond has been set at $132,000.

