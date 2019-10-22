Two toddlers reportedly left alone outside Clarksville day care, police investigating

CLARKSVILLE, In. (WAVE) - A Southern Indiana day care is under investigation by police and the Department of Child Services.
According to our reporting partners at the News and Tribune, the investigation involves Safe Harbor Daycare, which is part of the Safe Harbor Community Church on Stansifer Avenue.
The News and Tribune reported a passerby had called police around three hours after she saw two toddlers outside by themselves. She reported seeing them around 10 a.m. Friday.
Police and members of the Department of Child Services went to the church after the calls were received. Police said they spoke to staff and some of the parents about what happened and made sure none of the children were in any danger.
The investigation has been turned over to DCS, at least for right now, according to the News and Tribune.
Meanwhile, the day care is still open during the investigation. Police said they will be keeping an eye on the area.
