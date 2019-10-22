University of Kentucky announces new global gaming, esports program

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Kentucky has announced a new program that is bringing esports and gaming opportunities to students.
According to a press release from UK, the university has partnered with global esports company Gen. G to build a first-of-its-kind global gaming and esports program. The program will be led by Student and Academic Life and Information and Technology Services.
The new program plans to develop new pathways for student recruitment, classroom and internship opportunities. It hopes to allow students and recruits interesting in gaming and video game related careers more opportunities in an area where those programs usually don’t exist.
The partnership plans to develop gaming and esports content on campus not only for competition, but also to serve public service and philanthropic efforts.
The partnership is part of a larger Smart Campus Initiative, where the university explores multiple ways to use innovative technology through teaching, research, service and health missions.
