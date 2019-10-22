WAVE 3 News hosts free, anonymous drug drop-off

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Residents in our area will get the chance to get rid of old or unused prescription drugs that are expired or no longer needed in a safe way.
WAVE 3 News will partner with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department to offer a safe, convenient way to get rid of them and to keep those drugs out of the wrong hands.
The drop-off will take place in downtown Louisville from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at our station at 725 South Floyd Street.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.