WAVE 3 News hosts free, anonymous drug drop-off

WAVE 3 News is helping take back your streets with a drug drop-off. (Source: Pixabay.com)
By Sydney Harbin | October 22, 2019 at 1:29 PM EDT - Updated October 22 at 1:34 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Residents in our area will get the chance to get rid of old or unused prescription drugs that are expired or no longer needed in a safe way.

WAVE 3 News will partner with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department to offer a safe, convenient way to get rid of them and to keep those drugs out of the wrong hands.

The drop-off will take place in downtown Louisville from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at our station at 725 South Floyd Street.

