Ways to protect your children online

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Parents, we have new advice from experts about ways to protect your child online.
Technology is complicated nowadays, and keeping tabs on your children can be stressful and confusing.
Before you buy expensive software, take a look at the settings on your child’s computer, phone, and video games. Popular Apple, Android, Amazon, and Chrome devices offer have built-in software to block your child from viewing inappropriate content. If your child’s Ipad, or phone, doesn’t have the safety features you need, safety experts suggest three helpful options.
You can view your child’s browser history, but a reminder for parents, this information can also be deleted.
Two other ways that may be more helpful are blocking software and recording software.
The blocking option allows you to create a list of approved websites for your child while blocking the rest. It also records, then alerts you, every time they try and visit a blocked site.
If your kids are younger, experts say Net Nanny is a good program to start with.
The recording software takes it a step further. It records all data that is sent, received, downloaded, and viewed. It also takes pictures of your child’s phone or computer screen, to monitor their activity.
You can flag keywords, like profanity, or sexual words, and will get alerts if they’re used. Bark and WebWatcher are popular choices.
