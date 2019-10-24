Arrests made in fatal Valley Station stabbing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police arrested two men in connection with a fatal stabbing in Valley Station.
Griffin Hardwick, 29, and Phillip Patterson, 28, are each charged with murder and tampering with evidence.
The stabbing was reported around 3 a.m. Thursday in the 10300 block of Greentree Lane, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
According to arrest slips, Hardwick and Patterson got into an altercation with the victim. When the victim walked away Hardwick and Patterson ran after the victim and assaulted the victim.
Police said Hardwick admitted to stabbing the victim and Patterson admitted to washing the blood off the knife.
Both men appeared in court on Friday and were ordered not to have contact with the victim’s family and not to have contact with deadly weapons.
Hardwick’s bond was increased to $100,000. Patterson’s bond remained at $50,000.
Hardwick and Patterson are scheduled to appear back in court on Nov. 4.
The name of the victim has not been released.
