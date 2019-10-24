Changed but united, Jeffersontown reflects one year after Kroger shootings

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Vickie Jones would be 68 years old and probably still singing in her church choir. Maurice Stallard would be 70 now, and might be helping his grandson with another school project. Instead, Jeffersontown is looking back at a difficult year without those two beloved members of their community.
"Twelve months later when we reflect back and see what has happened and see why it happened, we still have no real reason to say why was this person so full of hate, why did this person do what they did,” Jeffersontown Mayor Bill Dieruf said.
The senseless hate crime was at the hands of a stranger. Gregory Bush allegedly opened fire inside the Kroger store and in the parking lot. Prosecutors say he targeted African American shoppers.
A witness on scene told WAVE 3 News Bush yelled to him “whites don’t kill whites.”
The racially charged tragedy left a community grieving, but not divided. Dieruf said he sees so much kindness in his neighbors.
"There was no reflection back of what we didn't do,” Dieruf said. “There was a reflection of what we can do in the future to make sure this never happens again."
The families of both victims have filed lawsuits against Kroger and in September the grocery chain publicly asked customers not to openly carry firearms in their stores.
"When we start thinking family rather than next door neighbor that we don't know, we become a better part of the whole,” Dieruf said.
While the city is forever changed, Dieruf said the people carry on together.
"The rest of the state knows us as the community that had the Kroger shooting, but they know as the community that had the Kroger shooting and that the community rose up and said this will not define us,” Dieruf said.
The criminal case against Bush is still going on. If he’s convicted, he could face life in prison or the death penalty.
