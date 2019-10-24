Eric Conn files handwritten motion asking judges to let him out of prison

BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va. (WYMT) - Former Eastern Kentucky attorney Eric C. Conn wants to get out of prison.
Conn was sentenced to 27 years last year for Social Security fraud and fleeing abroad to avoid prosecution.
After he was captured in a Honduran Pizza Hut and extradited back to the United States, he was ordered to pay millions of dollars in restitution.
On October 8, 2019, Conn filed a handwritten motion asking federal judges to set aside or correct his sentence.
The former attorney claims that his counsel, Scott White, had a conflict of interest on the "pre-leaving for Honduras charge" since White was under investigation himself in this particular matter.
Conn also argues that Counsel Willis Coffey, who replaced White later in the case, was "ineffective for advising [Conn] to plead guilty to escape." Conn wrote that the escape charge was not relevant because he was not technically in custody when he left the country. Rather, he was "released pending trial subject to various terms and conditions."
Conn was under house arrest at the time of his disappearance. Authorities found his court-mandated ankle bracelet on the side of I-75 a short time later.
At the end of the filed motion, the former lawyer states that he is in "the middle of a lockdown" and has none of his prepared documents and materials necessary for his motion.
Hundreds of Conn’s former clients lost their Social Security benefits in the wake of the fraud scheme. While several hundred got their benefits reinstated, thanks to a court order, many others are still waiting for a class-action lawsuit to possibly get their benefits back.
