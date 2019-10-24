KHS announces new home for Equine Program

SIMPSONVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Humane Society’s Equine Program has a new home.
KHS was boarding horses at leased barns and foster homes. In 2019 KHS purchased two farms in Simpsonville, which collectively have been named Willow Hope Farm.
The equine facility includes over 42 acres of pasture, 38 stalls, a quarantine barn, and an indoor arena for year-round riding and training.
“We chose the name Willow Hope Farm because of the willow tree’s ability to survive and even thrive despite harsh conditions. Willow trees show us that even through great challenges, we have the ability to grow – an apt metaphor for horses in transition,” said Lori Redmon, KHS President & CEO.
The Kentucky Humane Society’s Equine Program has rescued, rehabilitated and found homes for more than 300 horses since 2015.
Willow Hope Farm is located at 4416 Todds Point Road in Simpsonville.
