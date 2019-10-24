Make it a Goode Morning! Weather Blog 10/24

By Saturday night, the main wave of this system moves in from the west. Just how quickly it moves along is also varying on the data but the rainfall looks widespread and very heavy as it passes through. The wind will continue to ramp up with gusts over 40 mph possible. For those of you that get to warm up, you will remain warm until this wave hits. For the rainy zone, again, you will stay cooler in the 50s along with the gusty winds.