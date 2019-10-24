Making Ends Meet: Lifelong learning facilitates lifelong earning

“My last degree, I was 68 when I finished that degree, and I was in a class with 18-, 19-, and 20-year-olds,” she said. “People are living longer, and retirement’s not what it used to be. We’re not going to be sitting on the porch most of the time. It’s fine if you want to do that, but there are choices that you can have, so you want to be able to be for all of those choices.”