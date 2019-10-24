Making Ends Meet: Lifelong learning facilitates lifelong earning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - You’ve probably heard the saying, “You can’t teach an old dog new tricks.”
It may be familiar to many, but it’s not always true. As a matter of fact, AARP and local colleges are teaming up with Kentucky’s adults, especially those over age 50, to not only teach a few new things, but give them a chance at new job opportunities. It’s a possibility for some adults to get their GED, college certificate or college degree at low cost or no cost.
“1972 was my first class that I took right out of high school,” college student Ron Zorn said.
That was 47 years ago. He did not graduate. Now, at age 65, Zorn is a student at the University of Louisville.
“I said, ‘You know what, let me try to transfer some of these classes I took when I was young, see what happens,’” Zorn recalled. “Education is very important, and you can always use that down the road. It’s something I’ve always kept in the back of my mind.”
Zorn is set to graduate in December, and is looking forward to the accomplishment and the possibilities.
Bridgett Strickler is director of network engagement, part of the Graduate! Network. She is also the co-principal investigator and business engagement lead of Bridging The Talent Gap, The Graduate! Network’s business partnership arm.
“Over a lifetime, a bachelor’s degree holder earns about $1 million more over a career,” Strickler said. “In Kentucky, we have about 15,000 unfilled jobs, and in the Louisville area we have about 9,000 jobs.”
The jobs are unfilled because residents don’t have the credentials or the degree that would match them to the opportunities.
“We want to get the word out to more Kentuckians that you can go back to school at any age,” Strickler said. “People are both choosing to work longer and people are having to work longer, so to stay relevant with 21st-century skills for the jobs that are out there, we could all use some skill sharpening.”
An investment in knowledge always pays off, Strickler said. It could be the gratification of earning a degree, or the reward of more income.
“By 2020, which is just around the corner, 65 percent of all jobs will require some form of post-secondary credentials,” Strickler said.
Today’s workplace is not your father’s workplace, where you knew you had a job for 40 years until you were ready to walk off into the sunset.
“I met a company here in Louisville that asked if I had a degree,” Zorn said. “I said, ‘I didn’t think I really needed one.’ Of course, I didn’t get that job. I started re-evaluating what I was doing, and said, ‘You know the really great opportunities I may be missing because of a lack of a degree so I thought I better go back and get it.’”
Deborah Turner said she has lots of life experience, but she, too, went back to get her diploma.
“My last degree, I was 68 when I finished that degree, and I was in a class with 18-, 19-, and 20-year-olds,” she said. “People are living longer, and retirement’s not what it used to be. We’re not going to be sitting on the porch most of the time. It’s fine if you want to do that, but there are choices that you can have, so you want to be able to be for all of those choices.”
Many of those educational choices come at low cost or no cost for those in WAVE Country, with a few more years and experience under their belt. AARP and The Graduate! Network are working with adults in WAVE Country to navigate these educational paths for little or no money.
Kentucky Skills U offers free adult education services in all 120 counties in Kentucky to obtain a GED, with the option of earning a college certificate, or some college credit at the same time for free. Click here for more information.
There are also tuition-free certificates, and two-year degrees through local community colleges with the Kentucky Work Ready Scholarship. Click here to learn more.
Adults with 80 or more college credits from a four-year public institution can go through Project Graduate. You may also qualify for exclusive incentives.
For WAVE Country residents 65 or older, Donavan Scholars offers the opportunity to take a select number of classes for free. To find out more about this opportunity, contact the institution of your choice for more information.
"The message here is we're never too old to keep learning and learn something new," Strickler said.
Zorn agreed.
“I have to compete with the younger folks,” Zorn said. “They’re getting a degree. I need one.”
