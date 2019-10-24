Man dies at UofL Hospital days after furnace explosion in Mercer County

Firefighters say the man was burned by a furnace. (Source: WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff | October 24, 2019 at 3:03 PM EDT - Updated October 24 at 3:03 PM

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - A man has died after being severely burned at a Mercer County home.

The Harrodsburg Herald reports Raymond Douglas Jarvis, 65, was the victim.

Jarvis' obituary says he died Oct. 19 at the University of Louisville Hospital Burn Unit.

The incident happened Oct. 17 at a home on Providence Road.

Firefighters told WKYT the man was lighting the pilot on his furnace when it exploded.

The victim was able to call 911 despite severe burns from the waist up.

Jarvis was born in Paintsville, Ky. and served in the United States Air Force.

