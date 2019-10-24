Man dies at UofL Hospital days after furnace explosion in Mercer County

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - A man has died after being severely burned at a Mercer County home.
The Harrodsburg Herald reports Raymond Douglas Jarvis, 65, was the victim.
Jarvis' obituary says he died Oct. 19 at the University of Louisville Hospital Burn Unit.
The incident happened Oct. 17 at a home on Providence Road.
The victim was able to call 911 despite severe burns from the waist up.
Jarvis was born in Paintsville, Ky. and served in the United States Air Force.
