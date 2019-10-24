Man found shot to death off Newburg Road, case heading to Commonwealth Attorney’s office for review

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating a deadly shooting off Newburg Road and East Indian Trail.
Around 7:50 p.m. Wednesday, the call came in of a person who’d been shot in the 4200 block of Broadmoor Court.
When police arrived, they found the man dead from a gunshot wound. The victim’s identity was not immediately known.
LMPD says there are no outstanding suspects in the case and they’ve spoken to everyone involved in the incident.
The case will now go to the Commonwealth Attorney’s office for review.
Police say they don’t anticipate any arrests in the case.
