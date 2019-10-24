Man hit and killed crossing Preston Highway identified

A wheelchair-bound man was killed while crossing Preston Highway late on Oct. 22, 2019. (Source: Steven Richard/WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway | October 24, 2019 at 10:20 AM EDT - Updated October 24 at 10:27 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of the wheelchair-bound man killed while crossing Preston Highway has been released.

Lonnie J. Graham, 65, of Louisville, died Oct. 22 from blunt force injuries, according to teh Jefferson County Coroner's Office.

Graham was crossing the street at the intersection of Preston Highway and Tower Road when he was hit just after 11 p.m. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The accident is under investigation by the Louisville Metro police traffic unit, but no charges are expected to be filed.

