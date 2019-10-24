Man hit and killed crossing Preston Highway identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of the wheelchair-bound man killed while crossing Preston Highway has been released.
Lonnie J. Graham, 65, of Louisville, died Oct. 22 from blunt force injuries, according to teh Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
Graham was crossing the street at the intersection of Preston Highway and Tower Road when he was hit just after 11 p.m. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he died from his injuries.
The accident is under investigation by the Louisville Metro police traffic unit, but no charges are expected to be filed.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.