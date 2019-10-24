Mayor Fischer refuses to sign Metro Council’s plan to save local golf courses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mayor Greg Fischer is refusing to sign Metro Council’s plan to save Louisville’s financially struggling golf courses.
The ordinance keeps the courses under city ownership by raising green fees and allowing many to close during the slower winter months.
Mayor Fischer won’t sign it because the city had already sent out “requests for proposals” for outside companies to manage the courses.
Instead of a veto, he sent the ordinance back to Metro Council.
