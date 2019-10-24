Muhammad Ali historical marker unveiled at West End School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In West Louisville, a historical marker was unveiled Thursday honoring the early education of "The Greatest," Muhammad Ali.
"I feel so happy I'm crying," Ali's brother, Rahman, said. "I'm shedding tears of joy."
Rahman and his brother first walked up the stairs to the Virginia Avenue Colored School as Rudolph and Cassius Clay.
Now the West End School, this historical marker will honor Muhammad Ali's journey to becoming the man he was.
"It makes me feel very happy and proud that the city has this much respect for my brother," Rahman said. "He deserves it and they give it to him. Very sweet, honorable, nice, decent people, Louisvillians. I love Louisville."
Instructors at the West End School hope students can learn from Muhammad Ali's lessons.
"We can piggyback on inspiration because we all stand on the shoulders of giants," West End School mentor Charles Johnson said, "so this will inspire them hopefully and show them there's greatness in them. And so here at the West End School we're trying to pull that greatness out of them and let them know that they are extraordinary young kids."
There will be three other markers still to be placed throughout Louisville honoring Ali’s legacy at Central High School, Columbia Gym and Chickasaw Park.
