New Directions Housing Corporation relocates headquarters to west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New Directions Housing Corporation, a nonprofit housing and community development organization, has moved to west Louisville’s California neighborhood.
The new headquarters comprises two properties located at 1617 and 1615 Maple Street.
The move to the new headquarters was celebrated on Thursday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, a reception, and tours of the new headquarters.
New Directions leaders said the move west represents a return to its roots.
Others in the community noted that's happening as new developments pop up nearby.
“I think we see that revitalization and that new direction happening right here, as we hear construction actually happening right behind us,” Keisha Dorsey, Metro Council District 3, said. “It’s a reawakening in this community that has long been underinvested. We see the revitalization happening here today.”
For the past 25 years, New Directions was headquartered in Phoenix Hill.
The nonprofit traces its origins back to the social justice movement and work undertaken by St. William Catholic Church leadership and parish in the late 1960′s.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.