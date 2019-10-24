New street signs honor work and dedication of Apostle Raymond J. Keith Jr.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Metro Council President David James honored a man, who for more than 40 years has taken care of those in need in his community, by officially dedicating honorary street signs to Apostle Raymond J. Keith Jr. at a corner near his church in West Louisville.
“We are fortunate that Apostle Raymond J. Keith Jr. got the call to come to Louisville back in 1976,” James said. “Once he arrived, he began his dedicated work of feeding and clothing those in need and helping others find a home or a job or a purpose in life to serve others.”
Apostle Raymond J. Keith Jr. has been an ordained minister for Refuge in Kentucky since October 23, 1976. His vision and work include establishing transition homes for the homeless, bible college, trade schools, and services for children.
Many in the community know under his leadership, Refuge in Kentucky is known as “the church in the heart of the city, with the people of the city in its heart.”
The street signs are located at the corner of 18th and Prentice Streets near the Refuge in Kentucky Church.
