Salvation Army to host new Red Kettle Challenge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This holiday season The Salvation Army is adding a new twist to the iconic Red Kettle campaign with a community-wide competition.
The new, fun way to raise money for the Salvation Army will allow participants to have their own kettle to “ring” at their company, school, club or church.
“The Red Kettle Challenge is open anytime between October 24th and December 31st and when someone accepts the challenge they are provided with 50 fast & fun ways to fill a kettle,” said Joey Wagner, CEO J Wagner Group and event volunteer co-chair.
In addition to having their own physical kettle, each team will have an online kettle set up by Salvation Army staff so that the link may be shared with family, friends, vendors, customers or whomever as a way to support the team.
The funds raised will provide supportive and rapid rehousing for area families that are homeless or on the verge of homelessness. Through The Salvation Army’s programs, these individuals are actively working their way out of homelessness and into stable housing.
“The Red Kettle is a sign of Christmas, but what many people don’t realize is the funds raised directly affect the number of people we can then serve all year long,” Louisville Area Salvation Army Commander Major Roy Williams said.
Salvation Army Red Kettles and bellringing remain one of the most highly recognized symbols of charitable giving.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.