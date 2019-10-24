Site of former America’s Best to become youth sports complex

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The location of the former America’s Best Inns and Suites could be a youth sports complex by 2021.
According to WAVE 3 News’ partners at the News and Tribune, the Clarksville Redevelopment Commission voted Tuesday to send out a request for proposals (RFP) for lease and development of an indoor youth sports complex at 342 Eastern Boulevard, along with two other parcels recently was acquired by Clarksville.
By the end of construction and ready to open by the start of 2021, the Eastern Boulevard Gateway Sports Complex will serve as a hub for youth sports in the area, primarily focusing on basketball, volleyball, and indoor soccer.
The goal is to be able to host regional youth tournaments.
Demolition on America’s Best is set to begin on November 1st.
