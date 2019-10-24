Southern Indiana man charged with possession of child pornography

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WAVE) - A southern Indiana man is charged with several counts of child pornography.
The investigation began when Indiana State Police received a cyber tip from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children. ISP detectives searched two residences, one in the 10000 block of North County Road 525 East and one in the 800 block of South Pine Street, both in Seymour.
As a result of the investigation, Dylan James Hatfield, 18, who had lived at both residences, was arrested on ten counts of Possession of Child Pornography, a Level 6 Felony.
Hatfield is locked up in the Jackson County Jail.
