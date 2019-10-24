Testimony continues in trial of man who caused deadly crash after police chase

Trial continues in Hardin County for man accused of murder
By Connie Leonard | October 24, 2019 at 5:22 PM EDT - Updated October 24 at 6:14 PM

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Painful testimony Thursday for families in Hardin County as they heard about the moments that followed a violent crash that killed two teens.

Shawn Welsh is on trial for murder after being accused of crashing a stolen pickup truck into a car full of teens, killing two of them.
It happened about this time last October as their car was hit during a multi-county police chase. Shawn Welsh, 37, is charged with murder.

Paramedic Supervisor Michael Benningfield was one of the first on scene of the fatal crash.
Paramedic Supervisor Michael Benningfield got the call to Dixie Highway and Battle Training Road, October 20th, 2018.

“A wreck with the possibility of someone trapped,” Benningfield explained to jurors.

Unfortunately, it turned out to be much more than someone trapped.

It was the gut-wrenching end to a high-speed police chase. Prosecutors say, innocent bystanders, four teens were in a car hit by a vehicle Welsh was driving. Police say Welsh was chased in a stolen vehicle, through two counties before he slammed into the teens’ car. The four had been to a Halloween Trunk or Treat event at John Hardin High School and were headed home.

Sharon Combs is the mother of Jacob Barber.
Days after the crash, Sharon Combs the mother of victim Jacob Barber remembered that day.

“I told him, ‘go ahead and go you know have fun, be safe, I love you,’” Combs explained. “He said ‘I love you too.’”

Benningfield told the jury, he found 17-year-old passenger Katarina Peeters first, slumped over.

“It kind of surprised me that underneath her hair, I found another deceased individual, a male," Benningfield explained.

That was 18-year-old Jacob Barber.

Jacob Barber and Katarina Peeters were killed when a man driving a stolen truck slammed into the vehicle they were in.
“At the same time, I noticed two people in the back they were still alive, screaming for help,” Benningfield said.

Another EMT, Terry Reeves, who treated Welsh at the accident scene, testified that before giving him IV meds, Welsh admitted using Meth before the crash.

Thursday afternoon, prosecutors and defense attorneys privately got a chance to look at the vehicles that were involved in the deadly crash.

On Friday, the jury will get the same opportunity, it will also be closed to the public.

