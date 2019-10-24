Touchdown Friday Night: Week 10 scoreboard

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Here’s the scoreboard for Week 10 of Touchdown Friday Night:
KENTUCKY
Trinity 44, Eastern 0
Manual 34, Butler 6
Doss 54, Western 14
Male 50, Bullitt East 0
Fern Creek 45, Southern 7
Owen County 63, Shawnee 8
North Hardin 7, Central Hardin 0
Franklin County 14, Central 12
St. Xavier 36, PRP 13
DeSales 39, Mercer County 23
Elizabethtown 20, Bardstown 14 (OT)
George Rogers Clark 28, Oldham County 26
Thomas Nelson 40, Nelson County 7
Christian Academy 41, Western Hills 0
Jeffersontown 33, Seneca 18
Bethlehem 45, Fort Knox 0
Owensboro 51, Grayson County 9
Shelby County 34, Waggener 26
LaRue County 45, Hart County 14
Frankfort 34, Berea 0
North Bullitt 54, Atherton 28
Spencer County 45, John Hardin 31
Holy Cross 28, Campbellsville 12
Scott County 46, Ballard 45 (OT)
Moore 51, Marion County 28
Kentucky Country Day 62, Eminence 13
Breckinridge County 26, Ohio County 24
Iroquois at Bullitt Central
INDIANA (Playoffs)
Heritage Hills 49, Corydon Central 0
Paoli 66, Switzerland County 7
North Harrison 36, Benjamin Bosse 7
Evansville Mater Dei 56, Crawford County 0
Greenwood 61, Madison 0
Martinsville 42, Jennings County 7
Charlestown 7, Brownstown Central
Providence 14, Clarksville 8
Eastern 22, Union County 0
Lawrenceburg 42, Scottsburg 0
East Central 42, Silver Creek 0
Gibson Southern 49, Salem 28
Jasper 35, Northview 28
West Washington at Springs Valley
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.