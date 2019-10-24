Touchdown Friday Night: Week 10 scoreboard

Here’s the scoreboard for Week 10 of Touchdown Friday Night.
October 23, 2019 at 8:55 PM EDT - Updated October 25 at 10:57 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Here’s the scoreboard for Week 10 of Touchdown Friday Night:

KENTUCKY

Trinity 44, Eastern 0

Manual 34, Butler 6

Doss 54, Western 14

Male 50, Bullitt East 0

Fern Creek 45, Southern 7

Owen County 63, Shawnee 8

North Hardin 7, Central Hardin 0

Franklin County 14, Central 12

St. Xavier 36, PRP 13

DeSales 39, Mercer County 23

Elizabethtown 20, Bardstown 14 (OT)

George Rogers Clark 28, Oldham County 26

Thomas Nelson 40, Nelson County 7

Christian Academy 41, Western Hills 0

Jeffersontown 33, Seneca 18

Bethlehem 45, Fort Knox 0

Owensboro 51, Grayson County 9

Shelby County 34, Waggener 26

LaRue County 45, Hart County 14

Frankfort 34, Berea 0

North Bullitt 54, Atherton 28

Spencer County 45, John Hardin 31

Holy Cross 28, Campbellsville 12

Scott County 46, Ballard 45 (OT)

Moore 51, Marion County 28

Kentucky Country Day 62, Eminence 13

Breckinridge County 26, Ohio County 24

Iroquois at Bullitt Central

INDIANA (Playoffs)

Heritage Hills 49, Corydon Central 0

Paoli 66, Switzerland County 7

North Harrison 36, Benjamin Bosse 7

Evansville Mater Dei 56, Crawford County 0

Greenwood 61, Madison 0

Martinsville 42, Jennings County 7

Charlestown 7, Brownstown Central

Providence 14, Clarksville 8

Eastern 22, Union County 0

Lawrenceburg 42, Scottsburg 0

East Central 42, Silver Creek 0

Gibson Southern 49, Salem 28

Jasper 35, Northview 28

West Washington at Springs Valley

