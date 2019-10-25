ALERT DAY: Periods of rain, gusty winds Today

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Plenty of moisture surging north Today from the Gulf of Mexico and from the remnants of tropical system, Olga. Expect periods of rain with some breaks possible as we move into the afternoon hours. Rainfall totals across WAVE Country will range between 1 to 2 inches. In addition, a Wind Advisory is in effect for most of the area until 9pm Tonight. Wind gusts this afternoon and evening between 40 to 50 MPH are possible, with the highest gusts west of I-65. With all this in mind an Alert Day is in place. Temperatures will top out near 70 on Saturday. Sunday will be drier and a bit cooler with decreasing clouds through the day. The weather pattern stays active into next week with another storm system pushing through Wednesday into Thursday with showers & thunderstorms with much cooler temperatures behind it.