‘All clear’ given after bomb threat to Fort Knox school

FORT KNOX, Ky. (WAVE) - Staff and students have been returned to the Fort Knox Middle High School campus after the all clear was given following a bomb threat made to the school.
Kyle Hodges, media relations officer for the Fort Knox Public Affairs Office, said all students from Fort Knox Middle High School were evacuated to the cafeteria and gym at Scott Intermediate School.
The Fort Knox Middle High School campus was searched by the FBI and an Army explosives ordnance disposal team from Fort Campbell. No explosive devices were found.
Hodges said the school will remain in session until the normal dismissal time of 2:35 p.m. If parents wishing to pick up be their children earlier they may do so at the school.
