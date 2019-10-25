Behind the Forecast: How cold air affects airplanes

Jet fuel freezes around -40°C (-40°F), but it will work as long as it’s kept warmer on the ground. According to Hoke, pilots cannot let the fuel temperature fall below -37°C, or it will begin to get slushy. Pilots have a few options to avoid slushy or frozen fuel. “First, we can speed up,” Hoke said. “More speed means more air friction on the wings. The friction will warm the wings a few degrees, usually enough to take care of the problem. If we need more help, we can descend to a lower altitude to warmer air.”