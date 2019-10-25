Bevin administration had right to fire Hampton’s 2 staffers, judge rules

(WAVE) - Gov. Matt Bevin had the authority to terminate two of Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton’s staff members, a judge ruled Friday.
“This Court hereby grants Defendants’ Motion for Summary Judgment and DENIES Plaintiff’s Motion for Summary Judgment,” Franklin Circuit Judge Phillip Shepherd wrote.
Hampton’s chief of staff Steve Knipper and administrative assistant Adrienne Southworth were fired this year, both by the Bevin administration.
Hampton filed a lawsuit, claiming that the Bevin administration violated her rights as lieutenant governor.
The lawsuit had asked a judge to declare that only the lieutenant governor has the authority to hire and fire staff for that office.
The second part of the lawsuit asked for Knipper and Southworth to get their jobs back.
In September, Hampton’s attempts to have Knipper and Southworth re-instated were denied.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.