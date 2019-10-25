4 charged with attempted murder in southwest Louisville shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Four people were taken into custody following a shooting in southwest Louisville.
According to Louisville Metro police, Bryon Kirby, 25, Conor Cahill, 18, Lacey Osborne, 22, and Cheyenne Pace, 23, went to an apartment on Lamborne Boulevard on Sept. 27 with the intent to kill the victim.
An arrest report states Cahill and Kirby lured the victim out of the apartment, while Osborne and Pace waited in the vehicle. Once the victim came outside, police said Kirby fired four shots toward the victim and the suspects left the scene.
Kirby, Cahill, Osborne and Pace were booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections. All four were charged with attempted murder.
Kirby was also charged with wanton endangerment.
All four suspects appeared in court Friday and were ordered to have no contact with the victim or home where the shooting occurred.
Kirby and Osborne’s bonds were set at $100,000. Pace and Cahill had their bonds set at $25,000.
They are scheduled to appear back in court on Nov. 4.
