Coroner identifies victims in two homicide cases

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The names of two recent homicide victims have been released by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
The man found shot to death in the 4200 block of Broadmoor Court Wednesday night has been identified as Anthony Petty, 55, of Louisville.
Louisville Metro police say there are no outstanding suspects in Petty’s death and they’ve spoken to everyone involved in the incident.
The case will now go to the Commonwealth Attorney’s office for review, but LMPD said they don’t anticipate any arrests.
The second case is that of a man stabbed to death early Thursday in Valley Station in the 10400 block of Greentree Lane.
Christober Ashton, 31, of Louisville, died from stab wounds after an altercation with two men.
Louisville Metro police have arrested Griffin Hardwick, 29, and Phillip Patterson, 28, in connection with Ashton’s death. Each man is charged with murder and tampering with evidence.
