FORECAST: Rain and wind increasing overnight, Alert Day Saturday

ALERT DAY
- Saturday, October 26
ALERTS
- SATURDAY AM/PM: Potential for 2”+ rainfall
- SATURDAY NIGHT: Gusty winds around 40 mph or higher possible
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain is already showing up on the radar across southern Kentucky. While much of the evening will be dry part of our viewing area in central and southern Kentucky will likely see a few showers.
This rain will continue to slowly lift north overnight into the early morning hours Saturday. There is plenty of moisture surging northward from the Gulf of Mexico and with a tropical system. Two main areas of rainfall look most likely. Each coming with the fronts expected to move through.
The first with a warm front during the morning hours. By afternoon scattered showers will rule. This means that many areas across WAVE Country will likely see 1 to 2 inches of rain – with a few isolated 3 inch totals. In addition, the wind gusts Saturday afternoon will increase 40 to 50 MPH. With all this in mind an Alert Day is in place.
Temperatures will top out in the 60s for most on Saturday with a few nudging into the lower 70s. By Sunday we’ll be drier, but still mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 60s.
The weather pattern stays active into next week with another storm system pushing through on Wednesday with showers and thunderstorms before delivering a chilly Halloween in the 40s.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.