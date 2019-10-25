Hearing for man who admitted to raping child moved to January

In Kentucky, people who are found unable to benefit from mental health treatment cannot be kept against their will in a medical institution. According to Kentucky Revised Statute 202A.026, the criteria for involuntary hospitalization is as follows: No person shall be involuntarily hospitalized unless such person is a mentally ill person: (1) Who presents a danger or threat of danger to self, family or others as a result of the mental illness; (2) Who can reasonably benefit from treatment; and (3) For whom hospitalization is the least restrictive alternative mode of treatment presently available.