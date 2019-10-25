Hearing for man who admitted to raping child moved to January

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - He's the man who police say hit an 8-year-old girl with a shovel a few months ago, then raped her, but there's a big problem with the case of Cane Madden.
Madden’s attorney contends the case against him should be dismissed because the same judge already found his client incompetent to stand trial in a prior case.
Now, neighbors are speaking up for the child’s family in the hope that Madden stays behind bars this time.
Friday, Judge Annie O’Connell pushed back a hearing for Madden to January 17, 2020. Madden is the man she ruled incompetent to stand trial in a 2017 sexual assault that police say he admitted to.
Fewer than six months after the charges were dismissed, police say Madden admitted he raped and assaulted an 8-year-old girl.
“He was not let out, so that is a good thing,” said Yolanda Walker, the president of the California neighborhood where the girl was assaulted.
Walker was happy Madden is being held at least through January, but she said after the court appearance that “if you’re competent enough to tell police what you did, you are competent enough to stand trial for what you did.”
Neighbor Henrietta Dean agreed.
“I’m very upset because they allowed him out in our neighborhood,” she said. “This is our neighborhood.”
Walker and Dean contend lawmakers need to act fast to keep Madden behind bars and keep other children safe. Community activist George Fields said he will be back in court to support girl and her family in January.
“The people, black and white, in this community care about our kids,” Fields said.
In Kentucky, people who are found unable to benefit from mental health treatment cannot be kept against their will in a medical institution. According to Kentucky Revised Statute 202A.026, the criteria for involuntary hospitalization is as follows: No person shall be involuntarily hospitalized unless such person is a mentally ill person: (1) Who presents a danger or threat of danger to self, family or others as a result of the mental illness; (2) Who can reasonably benefit from treatment; and (3) For whom hospitalization is the least restrictive alternative mode of treatment presently available.
“Right now, people are saying they don’t know if he can respond to treatment,” Kentucky Sen. Morgan McGarvey said.
McGarvey, a Democrat, along with Republican Sen. Julie Raque Adams, are leading a bipartisan effort to try to find a way to keep mentally-ill defendants accused in violent crimes in a secure facility.
“Somebody like Cane Madden,” McGarvey said. “Someone who is a danger to themselves and other people in our community. We can’t have a crack in the system that allows them to get out.”
Walker reminded the public that Madden has been accused of crimes all over the city.
“It’s everybody’s child, yes, it’s everybody’s child, if he’s released, it’s everybody’s child,” she said.
Lawmakers get back to work in Frankfort on Jan. 7. Madden’s hearing is 10 days later. How fast can they act?
They’ve already put in about two months of work with mental health officials, prosecutors and police. They’re looking at what other states are doing including the possibly of using an existing facility for treatment.
