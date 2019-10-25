KCD gets an early start every Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - They call it “Blue Dawn.” Every Thursday the Kentucky Country Day football team is on the practice field at 6 a.m.
“It’s a very special Bearcat tradition,” KCD head coach Matt Jones said. “This is our fifth year doing it. The kids and parents absolutely love it, the coaches do to. At 3:05 today when school ends, these guys go home. They’ll go home and rest. They come out for an hour and 15 minutes and do a great job.”
Jones said the tradition was a secret until today.
“We were keeping our kids too late,” he said. “They stay until almost six or 6:30 everyday and Thursday ended up bleeding out until almost six o’clock and we thought, we aren’t going to do that anymore, we’re going to let them go home and rest.”
That extra rest has paid big dividends in 2019. KCD is 8-0 heading into a monster One A, District 3 showdown with 7-1 Eminence on Friday night.
“This is what we work for,” Jones said. “This is our district championship game. This is for the #1 seed and home playoff games and we really want to be at home. We have a worthy opponent that we respect in Eminence.”
It should be a high-scoring affair. Eminence is averaging 44.5 points a game, top in state in Single A. KCD averages 40.9, fourth in the state.
The Warriors and Bearcats kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Friday night and we’ll have the highlights on Touchdown Friday Night on WAVE 3 News.
