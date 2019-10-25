Kentucky’s Republican candidates caravan across the state

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A Republican convoy of candidates, including Governor Bevin, took over the Elizabethtown Shoney's Friday.
The gathering was part of a statewide bus tour giving a chance for constituents to meet who they might be voting for in the upcoming election.
For Attorney General candidate Daniel Cameron, it was a homecoming.
"Hardin County, Elizabethtown is where I grew up," he said, "so it's quite the honor and a little bit overwhelming to see so many strong supporters."
Among the topics discussed was President Trump.
Governor Bevin said the President loves Kentucky's people for their work ethic and morals.
"It is not a coincidence that the president of this country has been to Kentucky four times and is coming back a fifth as President," he said.
President Trump has endorsed Daniel Cameron on Twitter.
When Cameron was asked his thoughts as an African American man on Trump comparing the possibility of impeachment to a lynching he said, "The President definitely has a special way of speaking, but really the focus in judgment has to be on a fair process in the impeachment process and I stand fully with the President."
Cameron faces Greg Stumbo in the upcoming election.
