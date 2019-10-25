LMPD looking to find endangered missing person

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Operation Return Home alert has been issued for a Louisville woman considered to be an endangered missing person.
Shanaira Selden, 25, was last seen on October 19 in the 800 block of Whitney Ave.
Selden is 5'1" and weighs 90 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
Family members say Selden has not contacted them and she may be in need of medication.
If you have information about the location of Shanaira Selden, call the LMPD Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
