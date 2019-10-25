Memories still vivid for officers 1 year after deadly Kroger shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One year after a shooter opened fire at a Jeffersontown Kroger store and killed two people, the memories are still vivid for Jeffersontown police officers.
On Oct. 24, 2018, police responded to an active shooter call at the Stony Brook Kroger on Taylorsville Road just before 3 p.m.
“It’s like a recording,” Jeffersontown Police Officer Steve Mattingly recalled. “When you think about it and get questions about it, it’s like somebody hit the rewind and it’s not a year. It’s right now, here today.”
Mattingly was the first officer at the scene. He remembers driving on Taylorsville Road, on the phone with his wife, when dispatch alerted about an active shooter.
“The dispatcher came on and put out an active shooter call to the Kroger, which my wife heard,” Mattingly said. “And she’s been with me my whole law enforcement career so I immediately hung up the phone and she knew something bad was going on. She actually heard it. And I just kicked in to that mode where it’s a moment when all your training comes together and you start running scenarios in those moments before you arrive on the scene.”
Mattingly got to the store and at the time police still believed there were multiple shooters. Mattingly went after a vehicle dispatch believed the suspect may have been leaving in. He conducted a traffic stop, but soon learned it was not the suspected shooter; it was a citizen trying to get away from the scene and out of harm’s way.
“That was the first time in my 30-year career that I had been dispatched to an active shooter,” Mattingly said. “That’s something that you see on the national news that’s happening somewhere else. It’s not happening here. But when that call comes, it’s happening here and you go into a different mode. All your training comes together.”
Police said Gregory Bush opened fire inside the grocery store, killing 69-year-old Maurice Stallard while Stallard was shopping with his grandson for a school project.
Police believe Bush then shot 67-year-old Vickie Lee Jones minutes later in the parking lot.
Prosecutors said the shooter targeted black shoppers.
“We were overwhelmed in this case,” Jeffersontown Police Chief Sam Rogers said. “So I tell people first and foremost we couldn’t have done it without help.”
Bush was arrested not long after pulling out of the store’s parking lot.
“I’m going to say it: We did an excellent job that day,” Mattingly said. “We apprehended that guy rather quickly. He did not get away. It was not somebody we had to go search for or chase down in a big, long vehicle pursuit. We got there and we got him.”
Jeffersontown police officers were offered help from Louisville Metro Police’s peer support in the days and weeks following the shooting.
“In the days and weeks afterwards, you tend to be more aware than normal,” Mattingly said.
A year later, Rogers expressed his gratitude to the other agencies who assisted them at the scene.
“We can handle anything that comes our way from a police perspective as can any other agency in this area,” Rogers said. “But we have to call upon others in our line of work to succeed at what we do.”
As the community continues to remember Stallard and Jones, Rogers said he believes the community and police department have really come together over the past year.
“We are a bigger family than someone who wears a badge,” Rogers said. “This community is a family, and you know we are charged to protect one another no matter what oath we take or uniform we wear.”
