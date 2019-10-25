Metro Council approves $15,000 to go toward thwarting thieves around Hikes Lane area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - At a time when LMPD says shootings and homicides are up, and city funds are stretched thin, one Metro Council member is throwing more cash toward fighting crime.
Thursday, Metro Council approved $15,000 to be given to LMPD’s 6th Division for police overtime, something that’s not uncommon for the council to do, but this time they’re trying something different.
Crimes that aren’t necessarily the headline grabbers are on the rise near Hikes Point in District 26.
“Well, we’ve had some problems,” Councilman Brent Ackerson said. “Not major things, but we’ve had some home invasions, a lot of car thefts, a lot of car break-ins, vandalism, things like that.”
Ackerson is ponying up the $15,000 from the district’s neighborhood fund for police overtime and specialty units in the 6th Division.
“The goal is to try and bring down the uptick before it gets to a level of panic or real concern,” Ackerson said.
Maj. Michael Bogan said aggravated assaults, including shootings, are actually down nearly 11 percent in the division, but property crimes are up. Vehicle thefts are the most common, followed by thefts from vehicles. Ackerson said this time they are getting ahead of the trend by giving Bogan control over how the money is used.
“The money will go over in one lump sum, and there will be generalities attached to it, so his hands aren’t tied and he can best use those resources toward things as they occur,” Ackerson said.
The trouble area is along Hikes Lane, Ackerson said. It includes parts of Goldsmith Lane, Furman Boulevard, the Klondike neighborhood and Breckinridge Lane.
"Resources everywhere are stretched thin, and so the best way to use and maximize the resources are to send them to the trouble spots,” Ackerson said.
Ackerson said the money transfers over immediately, and that the 6th Division already has been making moves in their plans. However, residents have to do their part, too. These are crimes where thieves see an opportunity like an unlocked car or valuables inside.
If you see anything going on in your neighborhood, you’re urged to call 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.