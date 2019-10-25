New concrete median built for safety, causes headaches on Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More lanes will soon be open to traffic as construction for the $35 million New Dixie Highway Project nears an end.
The project addresses issues of traffic flow and safety.
The city website describes Dixie Highway as “one of Louisville Metro’s busiest, widest and most dangerous transportation corridors.”
But some in the area wonder if they are trading one set of problems for another.
A central concrete median has been installed in a four-mile section between Greenwood Road and Crums Lane.
The median separates the north and south lanes, restricting where and how drivers can cross to the opposite side.
Brian Lyons, of Fitzpatrick’s Furniture, said he feels his customers are cut off by the new median.
He has a warning for other businesses.
“Really start thinking about if you want to stay on Dixie Highway,” Lyons said. “Look into if you can move.”
Lyons said customers from both directions now have to make U-turns on the busy highway to reach or exit his parking lot.
Beverly Bartlett, spokeswoman for the New Dixie Highway Project, points to studies showing “most businesses do as well or better after medians are installed.”
“Once construction is complete and drivers become accustomed to the changing traffic patterns, we anticipate that the safer, more efficient and more attractive roadway will be beneficial to everyone, including area businesses,” Bartlett said in a statement.
Most construction activity will be complete in December, but some residents remain skeptical of the median’s benefits.
“If you’re turning left to get into our street, then you’re shooting a gambit then,” Steve Robinson said. “It’s every man for himself. But that’s Dixie Highway.”
