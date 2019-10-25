Parents upset over crowded school buses; kids allegedly asked to walk home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Did overcrowded school buses force middle schoolers to find their own way home?
Several JCPS parents say that’s what happened last week at Farnsley Middle School.
Jeanna Glasscock said her 11-year-old son Gunner and three of his friends found themselves at a Marathon gas station near their middle school last Friday, left to fend for themselves, two and a half miles from home.
“He was scared; he was confused,” Glasscock said. “He did not know what to do in that situation. He had never been put in one like that.”
Glasscock said the group of boys boarded the school bus after class like they always do, but were told it was too packed, and some kids would have to get off.
She said they agreed to walk home at the request of a school employee.
“It was just poorly handled,” Glasscock said. “They didn’t ask their names, didn’t get any of their information. It was just a mess, so that’s why I’m upset.”
She said a school crossing guard walked the kids to the gas station, but no one from the school contacted the parents.
“To just completely disregard these boys, not knowing where they live, not knowing anything, it just blows my mind,” Glasscock said. “Common sense tells you, you don’t just kick kids off the bus.”
She said her son is still comfortable riding the bus and hasn’t had any issues since.
“I just want the school to take responsibility and admit their fault,” Glasscock said. “I want to know why their judgment was so poor that afternoon.”
A representative for JCPS confirmed the incident is under review.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.