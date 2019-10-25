Pekin woman arrested for deadly Ripley County crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Washington County, Indiana woman has been charged with reckless homicide in connection with a June fatal crash.
Indiana State Police arrested Shannon M. Hubbard, 50, of Pekin, on October 24 after a warrant was issued by the Ripley County Prosecutor's Office.
On June 24, Hubbard was driving a Kia Soul on US 421 in southern Ripley County when she pulled out of her lane to pass a vehicle and struck a car traveling the other way head on. The driver of that car, Henry M. Finney, 21, of Madison, died from his injuries.
An ISP crash reconstruction team determined that Hubbard, who was also injured in the crash, was going approximately 79 miles per hour just seconds before impact. Toxicology test also showed that she had THC in her system.
Hubbard was booked into the Washington County Jail following her arrest, but will be extradited to Ripley County to face the charges against her.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.