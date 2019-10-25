Person shot in hand in area of JCPS bus dropping kids off from school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A person was shot on Melda Lane, in the area of a JCPS bus letting kids off from school Friday afternoon.
The person who was shot in the hand is not a JCPS student, a spokeswoman for the district said. That victim’s identity and condition were not immediately available.
The spokeswoman also said shots were not fired at the bus.
An LMPD spokesman said the shooting victim was not coming off the bus or even near the bus, adding that there are no suspects yet in the case.
