Rain impacting several Halloween events Saturday

Several Halloween events impacted by weekend rain. (Source: Pexels/stock image)
By WAVE3.com Staff | October 25, 2019 at 4:33 PM EDT - Updated October 25 at 4:37 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With a 100-percent chance of rain forecast for Saturday, the WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team has issued an Alert Day and several community events are making changes.

New Albany’s city-sponsored Trunk or Treat event has been moved to the parking garage at 316 State Street. The event is Saturday from 6:00-8:00pm.

In St. Matthews, Halloween in Brown Park has been moved to Walden School at 4238 Westport Road. It’s Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Families should park at the Westport Road Church of Christ and catch a shuttle to Walden School.

The Corydon Halloween Parade has been moved from Saturday to Sunday. The costume contest begins Sunday at 4 p.m. at Bicentennial Park. The parade starts at 6 p.m.

In La Grange, most of Halloween MAINia! is a go. The costume contest has been canceled but the booths, spooky train, activities and candy have all been moved indoors. That’s Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Main Street.

This story will be updated to reflect any other weather-related scheduling changes to local events.

