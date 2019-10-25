TDFN Game of the Week - North Hardin at Central Hardin

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A battle of unbeatens highlights our week #10 schedule for Touchdown Friday Night. North Hardin takes a perfect 8-0 record across town to 8-0 Central Hardin.
“That’s the atmosphere we hope to embrace,” North Hardin head coach Brett Thompson said. “I hope our kids don’t let it get too big for them and hopefully we’ll come out with a W on Friday.”
Central Hardin is the second highest scoring team in the state in Class 6A. The Bruins average 46.6 points a game. North Hardin is fourth, averaging 38.
The two quarterbacks are also among the best in the state. North Hardin’s Manie Wimberly throws for 225 yards a game with 15 touchdowns, while Central Hardin’s Chase Elmore throws for 223 yards a game and 13 scores.
The game will also feature three of the top nine receivers in the state’s largest class. Central Hardin’s Gavin George averages 121 yards a game with nine touchdowns. That’s third in the state. His teammate Deonco Wilkerson averages 75 with three scores. North’s top weapon is Josh Moore, averaging 83 yards a game with seven touchdowns. Wilkerson also rushes for 113 yards a game and has 10 rushing touchdowns.
North Hardin’s Lavell Wright is the fifth leading rusher in 6A, averaging 122 yards a game. He has 15 touchdowns.
In other words, there are plenty of offensive weapons in this one.
North Hardin won last years meeting 47-7, but lost 17-10 in 2017 in their last trip to Central Hardin.
The Trojans also feature 6-3, 310 defensive tackle Octavious Oxendine. The University of Kentucky recruit has also visited Tennessee and plans to visit North Carolina this weekend.
“He leads both sides of the ball,” Thompson said.
“I feel like we’ve just been together since our season ended last year, we’ve been hanging out,” Oxendine said. “We’ve been working out with each other. We usually hang out after football in the locker room or something like that so I mean, when you have a team that’s bonded so closely and hangs out all the time it’s like clockwork when you go on the field on Friday night.”
Catch the highlights and post game reaction on Touchdown Friday Night at around 11:15 p.m. on WAVE 3 News.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.