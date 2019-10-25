Young Republican, former educator hope to claim open special election seat

LEITCHFIELD, KY (WAVE) - On Election Day, those in Grayson County and part of Hardin County will be voting in a special election.
That’s because State Representative Tim Moore, (R) 18th District, announced in September that he would be resigning.
In his letter of resignation, he wrote he believed in term limits and was imposing them on himself after 12 years in the Kentucky legislature.
That prompted two new challengers to face off for his seat. The Republican candidate hoping to keep Moore's seat in the party is Samara Heavrin.
"A big belief I had is making sure that legislation isn't burdensome,” Heavrin said.
Heavrin said her priorities include cutting red tape, economic and workforce development, transparency and civic engagement.
Democrat Becky Miller is seeking the same position on Nov. 5.
"I think that we need to do everything we can to support public education because we know that education for profit does not work,” Miller said.
In addition to support for public education, Miller named farming, rural healthcare and expanding vocational and technical training in public education as topics she would focus on in Frankfort.
Heavrin said her experience in government is part of the reason you should vote for her.
She added she has interned for Congressman Brett Guthrie and worked for Senator Rand Paul in Washington D.C. before she came back to Kentucky in 2017 to be the Director of Initiatives for Treasurer Allison Ball.
"I've worked with the Kentucky General Assembly in my previous job. I think that's so important to already know what’s going on, to know how Frankfort works,” Heavrin said.
Miller presented a point that may be counter to her opponents. She claimed her experience outside of government is among what makes her the best choice at the ballot box.
Miller said she’s a former teacher and principal, who has a family farm and has served 8 years on a hospital board in Grayson County.
"I think that's why I'm uniquely qualified because I have this fresh perspective to take with me,” Miller said.
Miller said she's lived in the district for 43 years as a wife and grandmother - getting into the race as a former teacher during a time education is at the political forefront in Frankfort.
Heavrin claimed if she was elected, she will be the youngest woman to win a house seat in the state’s history at 27 years old.
Both offer an exciting story on election day.
