Barren County teacher charged with rape, sexual abuse

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A Barren County middle school teacher is under arrest, accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 12-year-old girl.
The Barren County Sheriff’s Department arrested 27-year-old William Gardner on Saturday morning.
According to an arrest citation, the victim was taken to the Child Advocacy Center, where through an interview it was confirmed that she and Gardner had sexual contact at least five different times.
An official statement was released from Barren County Schools, which states:
“On Friday, October 25, 2019, local law enforcement notified school officials of allegations of an inappropriate relationship between Barren County Middle School teacher William Kyle Gardner and a middle school student. Mr. Gardner was arrested on October 26, 2019 and is currently lodged in the Barren County Jail. Barren County Schools takes all allegations of sexual misconduct extremely seriously and is fully cooperating with law enforcement at this time. The school district will continue to closely monitor the situation and will take all appropriate actions necessary to protect our students.”
Gardner is being charged with rape, sexual abuse, and tampering with physical evidence.
He is currently being held in Barren County Jail on a $75,000 full cash bond.
