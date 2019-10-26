Barren County teacher charged with rape, sexual abuse

“On Friday, October 25, 2019, local law enforcement notified school officials of allegations of an inappropriate relationship between Barren County Middle School teacher William Kyle Gardner and a middle school student. Mr. Gardner was arrested on October 26, 2019 and is currently lodged in the Barren County Jail. Barren County Schools takes all allegations of sexual misconduct extremely seriously and is fully cooperating with law enforcement at this time. The school district will continue to closely monitor the situation and will take all appropriate actions necessary to protect our students.”