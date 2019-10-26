Churchill Downs begins Fall Meet on Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The last chance of the season to catch horse racing action at Churchill Downs begins on Sunday when the 26-day Fall Meet kicks off.
Eleven horse races are scheduled for the day starting at 1 p.m., as well as a Family Adventure Day, where kids can dress up in Halloween costumes and trick or treat at various locations on the first floor of the race track.
Other activities at the track for Family Adventure Day include bounce houses, pony rides and games.
The Fall Meet will be held every Wednesday through Sunday through December 1st, the latest closing date since 1928.
Tickets for the event can be purchased at the track or at Churchill Downs’ website.
