Class action lawsuit filed over Kroger shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kroger now faces a class-action lawsuit after a deadly shooting at the Stony Brook Kroger in October 2018.
The lawsuit was filed on October 23rd by Denise Clark, who was in the store when the shooting happened.
Gregory Bush is accused of killing Maurice Stallard and Vickie Lee Jones in what prosecutors allege was a racially motivated killing on October 24th, 2018.
The lawsuit claims Kroger allowed customers to carry firearms in stores and made no effort to prevent Bush from entering the building with a gun.
Clark says she was standing at the customer service center when the first shot was fired. She claims she hurt her knee while running away.
Kroger doesn’t comment on pending legal matters.
In September 2019, the chain publicly asked customers not to bring firearms into all Kroger stores.
Family members of both Stallard and Jones are also suing Kroger.
